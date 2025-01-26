Man, 30, charged with murdering his father in south-west London
Rory Talbot is accused of stabbing Mark Talbot, 75, who has been described as a ‘highly respected member of the community’.
A 30-year-old man has been charged with murdering his father after a “highly respected” 75-year-old man was stabbed to death.
Scotland Yard said officers were called in the early hours of Friday to a property on Deodar Road, Putney, south-west London, following reports of a stabbing.
Rory Talbot, 30, of Wandsworth, has been remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, accused of killing his father Mark Talbot.
Mark Talbot’s family said: “We are grateful for the support provided by police, our neighbours and others.
“We ask that our privacy is respected while we come to terms with the tragic loss of a highly respected member of the community.”
The force said in a statement: “Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service who treated Mr Talbot.
“Despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mark Talbot who have been affected by this tragic incident, and who continue to receive support from specialist officers.”