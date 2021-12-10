Second teenager charged with murdering 16-year-old in west London

Rishmeet Singh suffered stab wounds and died at the scene in Southall.

Sophie Corcoran
Friday 10 December 2021 17:02
Rishmeet Singh, 16, was the victim of a fatal stabbing in Southall (Met Police/PA)
Rishmeet Singh, 16, was the victim of a fatal stabbing in Southall (Met Police/PA)
(PA Wire)

A 17-year-old boy has become the second teenager to be charged with the murder of Rishmeet Singh.

Rishmeet, 16, was stabbed to death in Raleigh Street, Southall west London on November 24 this year.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene shortly after 9pm after they received reports of a stabbing following a fight involving a group of people.

A 17-year-old was charged with murder on December 2 and has been bailed to appear at the Old Bailey on a later date.

The second teenager was charged on Friday and appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court the same day.

Recommended

He has been remanded into custody to appear at the Old Bailey on December 14.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “Detectives launched a murder investigation after police were called to Raleigh Road in Southall at 21.07 hours on Wednesday, 24 November after reports of a stabbing.

“Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and found Rishmeet with stab wounds. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he died at the scene a short time later.

“A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday, 30 December. He was bailed to a date in late December. A 17-year-old male was charged with murder on Thursday, 2 December. He appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 7 December. We await details of his next appearance.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in