Man charged with murder of 14-year-old boy after east London sword attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A 36-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 14-year-old boy was killed in a sword rampage in east London.

Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo, of Newham, has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article, the Metropolitan Police said.

The dual Spanish-Brazilian national will appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Daniel Anjorin, 14, died on Tuesday as he walked to school in Hainault.

Staff and pupils at Bancroft’s, an independent school, said they have been left in “profound shock and sorrow” at his death.

Monzo is accused of crashing a van into a fence in Laing Close just before 7am on Tuesday and then attacking two members of the public with a sword.

It is alleged he then killed Daniel before seriously injuring two police officers as they tried to stop him, one of whom nearly lost her hand.

Monzo was initially taken to hospital after he was injured crashing the van.

Jaswant Narwal, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS London North, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Marcus Arduini Monzo with the murder of 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin, who was fatally stabbed in Hainault on Tuesday April 30.

“A further four people – including two police officers – were seriously injured and Monzo has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article.

“Our thoughts remain firmly with the family of the Daniel and all those who have been impacted by this horrific incident.

“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that they have a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

He was a true scholar, demonstrating commendable dedication to his academic pursuits. His positive nature and gentle character will leave a lasting impact on us Bancroft's School tribute to Daniel Anjorin

The boy’s family told Sky News he was “a wonderful child” who was “well loved” and “hard working”, adding that his death “leaves a gaping wound in the family”.

“No family should have to go through what we are experiencing today,” they told the broadcaster.

“Any family will understand it’s an absolute tragedy.”

A statement from Bancroft’s said: “We are devastated by the heartbreaking news of the death of Daniel Anjorin, who attended our school. This has left us in profound shock and sorrow.

“Daniel joined Bancroft’s at seven years old and quickly became a core member of our community.

“He was a true scholar, demonstrating commendable dedication to his academic pursuits.

“His positive nature and gentle character will leave a lasting impact on us.”

The school was also hit by tragedy last summer after former pupil Grace O’Malley-Kumar was stabbed to death in Nottingham as she tried to save her friend Barnaby Webber from a knife attacker.

Speaking after dropping off supplies to Daniel’s family on Wednesday, family friend Janti Charalambous said her son attended Snaresbrook Prep School with him, and remembered him playing in the street as a child.

She told the PA news agency: “Daniel was an amazing young man.

“He was good at his studies. He was good at his sports. Very much loved by many, many people and came from a wonderful family.

“The family are in shock. Obviously they are very heartbroken. He was such a young boy taken away from his family.”

She went on: “I was talking to my son and he was so heartbroken, he can remember Daniel driving his little car and playing in the street.”

Daniel died in a sword attack near his home that also left two members of the public and two police officers hurt.

A friend of Daniel’s told the Evening Standard he was a keen footballer and Arsenal fan.

Cyan Thompson, 19, told the newspaper: “I can’t believe he has gone. He was such a good person with great manners. He was so caring. He loved football and was like a mini Messi when he was younger. He also loved Arsenal.

“He was so bright with a great future ahead, very good at solving maths problems. We are heartbroken.”

Daniel’s mother works at Holy Family Catholic School in Walthamstow, east London.

The school published a statement on its website that said: “Mrs Anjorin’s son was taken from this life suddenly this morning on his way to school. Please keep Mrs Anjorin, her husband, and their other children in your prayers.”

Giving more detail of how the attack happened, Scotland Yard said initial attempts to use incapacitant spray and Taser on the suspect were not effective.

It was not until he was cornered by officers in a driveway and a stun gun fired again that he could be subdued.

Detective Chief Inspector Larry Smith said earlier: “This is an incredibly tragic incident that has resulted in a young boy losing his life and his family devastated.

“On behalf of the family, I would ask that their privacy is respected.

“I know that many people will want answers and we are working to provide them as soon as we can. I would also echo previous calls for patience as my officers carry out a painstaking investigation to deliver justice for Daniel, his family, those injured and the wider community.

“We are starting to build a picture of what happened on Tuesday and I want to thank everyone who has come forward to share dashcam, doorbell and mobile phone footage with us.

“Likewise, thank you to witnesses, who were no doubt terrified by what they saw, and who have made vital contributions to our investigation. Anyone who has not yet spoken to police and has any information should contact us as soon as possible.”