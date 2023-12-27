Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Signalling failures disrupt major rail route

Passengers are being warned to expect disruption for the rest of Wednesday due to the fault between London St Pancras and St Albans.

Neil Lancefield
Wednesday 27 December 2023 09:32
Train services on a major route have been suspended due to multiple signalling failures (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Train services on a major route have been suspended due to multiple signalling failures (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Archive)

Thousands of airline passengers risk missing flights due to multiple signalling failures causing disruption to trains.

Operator East Midlands Railway said the issue is preventing it from running services between London St Pancras and Luton.

A Thameslink service calling at the airport was delayed by nearly two hours.

Rail services are expected to be disrupted for the rest of Wednesday due to the fault between London St Pancras and St Albans.

Thameslink issued an alert to passengers which said: “Please do not attempt travel between Bedford and London Bridge until further notice.

“The earlier disruption caused by multiple signal failures has now reoccurred.

“Due to the level of disruption, passengers are advised to delay travelling until later.

“If you do decide to travel, you will need to use alternative means on some or all of your journey, and you will need to allow an additional 60 minutes to travel.”

A depot was also affected, causing delays to trains due to operate early morning services.

Network Rail, which is responsible for signalling, was approached for a comment.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in