Second arrest made in connection with Daniel Khalife’s alleged escape from jail

Detectives investigating Daniel Khalife’s alleged escape from prison have arrested a second person on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The 25-year-old woman was arrested at an address in east London and has been bailed until April.

It follows the arrest of a 24-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender on January 17.

Khalife is accused of escaping from HMP Wandsworth on September 6 last year by allegedly strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery vehicle.

We continue to carry out a thorough investigation into the full circumstances of the alleged escape of Khalife Detective Chief Superintendent Gareth Rees

Neither the woman nor man are staff members at the prison, police said.

Detective Chief Superintendent Gareth Rees, head of operations for the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “We continue to carry out a thorough investigation into the full circumstances of the alleged escape of Khalife, and we have now arrested two other people as part of this.

“I know there continues to be a great deal of interest in this case, but I must remind the public that Khalife is awaiting trial.

“It is, therefore, extremely important that people do not report, comment upon or share information which could in any way prejudice the future court proceedings.”

Khalife was awaiting trial for three offences when he allegedly escaped custody.

They are that he allegedly placed an item that could make someone believe it would explode or ignite, in Beaconside, Staffordshire, on or before January 2 last year.

In the same location, on August 2 2021, he is accused of eliciting or attempting to elicit information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

Khalife is also charged with collecting, recording, publishing or communicating information that could be useful to an enemy between May 1 2019 and January 6 2022, contrary to the Official Secrets Act.

He was charged with escaping custody at the prison following his arrest in September.

He is set to stand trial for all four offences at the Old Bailey in October.