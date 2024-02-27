Second arrest made in murder investigation following arson attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A second arrest has been made as part of a murder investigation into a fatal arson attack.

The blaze broke out at a house that is divided into bedsits in Streatham, south London, after 7pm on Sunday, where officers found a 49-year-old man dead.

A 34-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn, who is leading the investigation, said on Monday that detectives had spent the day gathering CCTV footage.

She went on: “The scene of the fire has undergone extensive forensic examination to help us understand how the fire started.

“I would ask anyone in the area who saw any activity on Sunday evening around 6.45pm in Glenister Park Road, between Drakewood Road and Streatham Vale, or has information about the incident, to come forward immediately.

“We understand that such a tragic incident will cause concern among the wider community, however we believe that this is an isolated incident and we have arranged for additional patrols in the area over the coming days to help provide reassurance.”

A post-mortem examination is due to take place in the coming days.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting the reference CAD 5631/25Feb, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.