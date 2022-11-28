Jump to content

Just Stop Oil protesters strike again despite tough talk from police

The group disrupted traffic in London on Monday morning.

Margaret Davis
Monday 28 November 2022 11:53
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupted traffic again in London on Monday. (Just Stop Oil/PA)

Just Stop Oil supporters have again caused traffic disruption in London after police pledged they were “fully prepared” to deal with the group’s protest plans in the run up to Christmas.

Protesters walked slowly along Shepherd’s Bush Green, west London at around 8am and also blocked traffic in Aldwych, central London.

The action came after police chiefs and politicians talked tough over the weekend, with Home Secretary Suella Braverman apparently set to summon senior officers to discuss how to deal with disruption in the coming weeks.

The Metropolitan Police warned on Sunday that campaigners are planning disruptive activity in London from November 28 to December 14, but said that it has teams in place to respond “quickly and effectively”.

In response, JSO said in a statement on Monday: “We will not be intimidated by changes to the law or government posturing on tougher policing tactics.

“Just Stop Oil supporters understand that this is irrelevant when set against mass starvation, slaughter and the loss of our rights, freedoms and communities.

“The Government can end this disruption tomorrow if they agree to halt new oil and gas licences and consents.”

The force arrested 755 Just Stop Oil activists, and charged 182, in October and November.

Speaking on Sunday, Commander Karen Findlay from the Metropolitan Police said Just Stop Oil will not enagage with the force when planning protests.

She said: “I completely understand the frustration and anger felt by the public, who are seriously disrupted by a relatively small number of protesters and their deliberate tactics.

“Activists are affecting people’s businesses, their lives, whether they are on their way to a doctor, a long-awaited hospital appointment, on their way to work, to interviews, or to collect children.

“Therefore, I again urge Just Stop Oil organisers to engage with us to minimise disruption to Londoners.”

