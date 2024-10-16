King attends special concert marking 120 years of London Symphony Orchestra

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The King has marked 120 years of the London Symphony Orchestra (LSO) by attending a special performance at the Guildhall in London on Tuesday.

Charles, who is patron of the LSO, watched an hour-long performance of classical music, which also celebrated the cultural relations between London and the Italian city of Genoa.

Led by the orchestra’s chief conductor Sir Antonio Pappano, the concert included performances of Gioachino Rossini’s The Barber of Seville overture, Niccolo Paganini’s First movement from Violin Concerto No 1, and Giacomo Puccini’s Crisantemi for String Orchestra.

Following the performance, the King met with several LSO officials and Italian dignitaries, including the orchestra’s managing director Dame Kathryn McDowell and deputy mayor of Genoa Pietro Piciocch.

He also met 23-year-old Simon Zhu, the 57th winner of the esteemed Premio Paganini international violin competition.

Named after the famed Italian virtuoso, the competition dates back to 1954 and has helped to launch the professional careers of classical artists including Gyorgy Pauk, Salvatore Accardo and Gidon Kremer.

Zhu performed the first movement from Paganini’s first violin concerto on an 18th-century violin dubbed Il Cannone (The Cannon), which was named after its explosive sound and inspired many of Paganini’s compositions.