TFL to investigate double decker bus fire in Wimbledon

Three fire engines and around 15 fire firefighters attended the scene at Wimbledon Hill Road.

Aisling Grace
Thursday 11 January 2024 15:14
An electric double decker bus caught fire in Wimbledon (@StevenW65432097/PA)
Transport for London (TfL) said it would investigate after an electric double decker bus caught fire in south London this morning.

Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters attended the scene at Wimbledon Hill Road in south west London after services were called shortly after 7:20am.

The bus was evacuated and the incident was over at around 10:30pm, according to London Fire Brigade.

London Fire Brigade said a 25-metre cordon was put in place as a precaution and road closures were in place.

There were no reported injuries.

Tom Cunnington, TfL’s head of buses business development, told PA news agency: “Safety is our top priority and we are working with the operator, London General, and the bus manufacturer, Switch, to investigate what happened.”

