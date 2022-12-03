Jump to content

Third teenager charged over murders of two 16-year-old boys a mile apart

Kearne Solanke and Charlie Bartolo were both stabbed to death on November 26.

Nina Lloyd
Saturday 03 December 2022 13:33
Kearne Solanke (left) and Charlie Bartolo were stabbed to death on November 26 (Metropolitan Police/PA)
A third teenager has been charged over the murders of two 16-year-old boys a mile apart in south-east London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Kearne Solanke was stabbed in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead, and Charlie Bartolo was found with stab wounds in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, on Saturday November 26.

The Met had been called at about 5.10pm to reports that people had been injured at both locations and both youths were pronounced dead.

Hussain Bah, 18, of south-east London, was arrested on Friday and will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with the murders.

Two other teenagers, aged 15 and 16, attended Bexley Magistrates’ Court on Friday, both also accused of killing the two boys.

The pair were remanded in custody and are due to appear at the Old Bailey on December 6.

