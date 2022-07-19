Ceremonial guards withdrawn from positions in midday sun as London baked
Troops were spotted looking red in the face and sweating while standing watch in their heavy ceremonial uniforms and helmets.
Heavily-dressed ceremonial guards were withdrawn from their positions for a number of hours in the sweltering heat as temperatures topped 40C.
Soldiers, who wear a uniform including bearskin hats, were allowed to shelter from the sun in the hottest period on Tuesday.
The Ministry of Defence said the guards stationed at the Tower of London, Buckingham Palace, St James’s Palace and Windsor Castle were withdrawn at midday “given the extreme temperature” but remained on duty in the Royal Guardrooms to act in support of police if required.
Members of the Household Cavalry used electric fans to help them cope with the baking temperatures in London.
Troops were spotted looking red in the face and sweating while standing watch in their heavy ceremonial uniforms and helmets at Horse Guards Parade in Westminster.
One could be seen stood in position with a large metal desk fan pointed towards him in a bid to keep him cool.
Water was brought out to the horses of the mounted troops, and the animals were sponged down after guard duties.
An Army spokesman said: “The wellbeing of our soldiers is a priority at all times and we have put in place additional measures this week such as regular checks, flexible duties and additional water to ensure they can continue to safely carry out their duties.”
He said the Guard Mount at Buckingham Palace took place on Monday but with a shortened ceremony and guard personnel carried out reduced duties as temperatures peaked on Tuesday.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.