In Pictures: Trafalgar Square awash with colour in Diwali celebration

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Music and dance brightened up central London on Sunday as Diwali on the Square was staged.

The annual event featured 200 colourfully dressed dancers, with performances by the Hindu, Sikh and Jain communities.

It is a free family event organised by the mayor of London, with visitors able to try their hand at activities including dance workshops, meditation, and sari and turban tying.

The dance workshops were open to everyone – even local police officers providing security at the event.