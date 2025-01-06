Opening date for new London tunnel announced

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new road tunnel in east London will open on April 7, the capital’s transport authority has announced.

Transport for London (TfL) said construction work and “rigorous testing” of the Silvertown Tunnel are “sufficiently complete” to enable it to set out a planned date for opening.

The 1.4km (0.9-mile) tunnel will connect Silvertown with Greenwich Peninsula.

The tunnel is ... a testament to brilliant and groundbreaking engineering Stuart Harvey, Transport for London

It is hoped this will reduce severe congestion at the nearby Blackwall Tunnel.

The Blackwall Tunnel is currently free to use, but charges will apply for both the Silvertown or Blackwall Tunnels from April 7 between 6am and 10pm.

Car drivers will be charged up to £4 for each journey, with discounts for automatic payments and travelling at off-peak times.

TfL said charges will help manage traffic levels, repay construction costs and cover ongoing maintenance and operation fees.

Failure to pay the fee will result in a penalty charge notice (PCN) being issued for £180, reduced to £90 if paid within a fortnight.

A number of types of vehicles and road users will be exempt from the charges, such as buses and coaches, black taxis, blue badge holders registered in the capital, and zero-emission capable private hire vehicles.

New bus routes will serve the Silvertown Tunnel, which will be free for at least the first year.

There will also be a bus shuttle service for cyclists.

The new tunnel, along with the initial user charges, discounts and exemptions, will support growth in the local area and provide new public transport connections across the river Stuart Harvey, Transport for London

This will run for at least three years, and be free for at least one year.

Climate activists have expressed concern about the new crossing’s impact on traffic and air pollution.

The Silvertown Tunnel project is being delivered by the Riverlinx consortium, which is made up of private financial companies.

As of 2022, it had secured £1.2 billion of private finance to build, operate and maintain the tunnel.

TfL’s accounts indicate that TfL’s total repayments over a 25-year period could exceed £2 billion.

Stuart Harvey, TfL’s chief capital officer, said: “I’m pleased that we can now confirm that the Silvertown Tunnel will open on April 7 2025, following years of hard work and close collaboration between ourselves and Riverlinx Limited.

“The tunnel is on track to open in the coming months and is a testament to brilliant and groundbreaking engineering.

“The new tunnel, along with the initial user charges, discounts and exemptions, will support growth in the local area and provide new public transport connections across the river.

“These measures will also help manage traffic demand as well as the environmental impacts, and ensure the new tunnel delivers on its objectives of reducing traffic congestion and providing resilience at the Blackwall Tunnel, while ensuring we support local residents on low income, small businesses, sole traders and local charities.”