Examples of train season ticket increases

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Here are 10 examples of potential rail fare rises across England and Wales.

Figures are based on an increase of 5.9%.

The table compares the cost of season tickets using any valid route bought before and after the rise.

It does not include the price paid if within-London travelcards are also purchased for Tube and bus journeys in the capital.

– Traditional annual season tickets:

ROUTE – PREVIOUS PRICE – AFTER 5.9% RISE – INCREASE

Woking to London – £3,664 – £3,880 – £216

Gloucester to Birmingham – £4,636 – £4,910 – £274

Brighton to London – £5,304 – £5,617 – £313

Whitehaven to Carlisle – £2,156 – £2,283 – £127

Neath to Cardiff – £1,920 – £2,033 – £113

Bangor to Llandudno – £1,276 – £1,351 – £75

– Flexi seasons for travel two days per week over a year:

ROUTE – PREVIOUS PRICE – AFTER 5.9% RISE – INCREASE

Welwyn Garden City to London – £1,747.20 – £1,850.28 – £103.08

Liverpool to Manchester – £1789.20 – £1,894.76 – £105.56

Cambridge to London – £3,973.20 – £4,207.62 – £234.42

Ipswich to Peterborough – £4,258.80 – £4,510.07 – £251.27