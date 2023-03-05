Jump to content

Examples of train season ticket increases

Figures are based on rises of 5.9%.

Neil Lancefield
Sunday 05 March 2023 00:01
Here are 10 examples of potential rail fare rises across England and Wales (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Here are 10 examples of potential rail fare rises across England and Wales.

Figures are based on an increase of 5.9%.

The table compares the cost of season tickets using any valid route bought before and after the rise.

It does not include the price paid if within-London travelcards are also purchased for Tube and bus journeys in the capital.

– Traditional annual season tickets:

ROUTE – PREVIOUS PRICE – AFTER 5.9% RISE – INCREASE

Woking to London – £3,664 – £3,880 – £216

Gloucester to Birmingham – £4,636 – £4,910 – £274

Brighton to London – £5,304 – £5,617 – £313

Whitehaven to Carlisle – £2,156 – £2,283 – £127

Neath to Cardiff – £1,920 – £2,033 – £113

Bangor to Llandudno – £1,276 – £1,351 – £75

– Flexi seasons for travel two days per week over a year:

ROUTE – PREVIOUS PRICE – AFTER 5.9% RISE – INCREASE

Welwyn Garden City to London – £1,747.20 – £1,850.28 – £103.08

Liverpool to Manchester – £1789.20 – £1,894.76 – £105.56

Cambridge to London – £3,973.20 – £4,207.62 – £234.42

Ipswich to Peterborough – £4,258.80 – £4,510.07 – £251.27

