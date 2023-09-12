Jump to content

How much more could rail travel cost next year?

Figures are based on an increase of 8%.

Neil Lancefield
Tuesday 12 September 2023 10:02
Train travellers could face an 8% hike in fares next year (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
Train travellers could face an 8% hike in fares next year (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(PA Archive)

Here are 10 examples of potential rail fare rises across England.

Figures are based on an increase of 8%.

The table compares the cost of season tickets using any valid route bought before and after the rise.

It does not include the price paid if within-London travelcards are also purchased for Tube and bus journeys in the capital.

– Annual season tickets:

ROUTE – PREVIOUS PRICE – AFTER 8% RISE – INCREASE

Woking to London – £3,880 – £4,190 – £310

Gloucester to Birmingham – £4,908 – £393

Brighton to London – £5,616 – £6,065 – £449

Whitehaven to Carlisle – £2,284 – £2,467 – £183

York to Leeds – £2,764 – £2,985 – £221

– Flexi seasons for travel two days per week over a year:

ROUTE – PREVIOUS PRICE – AFTER 8% RISE – INCREASE

Welwyn Garden City to London – £1,851.60 – £1,999.70 – £148.10

Liverpool to Manchester – £1,890 – £2,041.20 – £151.20

Cambridge to London – £4,208.40 – £4,545.10 – £336.70

Ipswich to Peterborough – £4,510.80 – £4,871.70 – £360.90

Bath Spa to Bristol Temple Meads – £960 – £1,036.80 – £76.80

