Appeal for help to find two teenage girls who have been missing for six days

Alliyah Montaque, 15, and Lina Bennacef, 16, from Walthamstow, east London, were last seen on Wednesday April 13.

Margaret Davis
Tuesday 19 April 2022 16:08
The Metropolitan Police has appealed for help to find two teenage girls from Walthamstow, east London, who have gone missing (James Manning/PA)
The Metropolitan Police has appealed for help to find two teenage girls from Walthamstow, east London, who have gone missing (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

Police are appealing for help to find two missing teenage girls who vanished six days ago.

Alliyah Montaque, 15, and Lina Bennacef, 16, from Walthamstow, east London, were last seen on Wednesday April 13.

They are believed to be with an older teenager who has links to south London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Alliyah Montaque, 15, and Lina Bennacef, 16, who were last seen on April 13. (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Officers say that their disappearance is out of character and that there is growing concern for their welfare.

Recommended

Anyone who sees the pair is asked to call 999, while anyone with information about where they are can contact police on 101 giving the reference 6276/13APR.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or to the Missing People charity on 116 000.

Police have also appealed to Alliyah and Lina themselves to make contact with officers, or someone else they trust, to let them know they are safe.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in