Commuters urged to avoid London Waterloo due to ‘major signalling problem’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

South Western Railway has told customers to avoid using London Waterloo station on Thursday morning due to a “major signalling problem”.

In a statement on Twitter, the operator apologised for the disruption and warned the impact would be widespread.

The statement said: “A major signalling problem that developed overnight at London Waterloo means that a significantly reduced service will operate to and from Waterloo this morning.

“We’re advising customers not to attempt travel to or from London Waterloo this morning as a result.

“Disruption will affect other services on the wider network so please check before you travel.”

“We’re sorry for the disruption this morning. Engineers are working to restore signalling however we expect disruption to last for most of the day.”