Man fighting for his life after stabbing on Westminster Bridge
Officers attended the scene in central London after reports of a fight on Sunday morning.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A man is fighting for his life in hospital after a stabbing on Westminster Bridge, the Metropolitan Police said.
Officers were called at about 10.45am on Sunday after a fight reportedly broke out on the bridge in central London.
Met Police attended with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance, and found a man suffering from a stab injury.
He has been taken to hospital in a critical condition, according to officers.
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and one person has been arrested on suspicion of affray. Two of them have been taken to hospital for minor facial injuries.
A road closure is in place on the bridge and police have said inquiries into the incident are ongoing.