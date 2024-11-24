Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man fighting for his life after stabbing on Westminster Bridge

Officers attended the scene in central London after reports of a fight on Sunday morning.

William Warnes
Sunday 24 November 2024 13:33 GMT
Police attended on Sunday morning after reports of a fight on Westminster Bridge (Zhanna Manukyan/PA)
Police attended on Sunday morning after reports of a fight on Westminster Bridge (Zhanna Manukyan/PA) (PA Wire)

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after a stabbing on Westminster Bridge, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called at about 10.45am on Sunday after a fight reportedly broke out on the bridge in central London.

Met Police attended with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance, and found a man suffering from a stab injury.

He has been taken to hospital in a critical condition, according to officers.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and one person has been arrested on suspicion of affray. Two of them have been taken to hospital for minor facial injuries.

A road closure is in place on the bridge and police have said inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

