Second World War veteran receives two medals day after 100th birthday

Peter Colthup has been presented with the Dutch Liberation Medal and the Market Garden Medal by the Dutch Attaché.

Katie Boyden
Friday 18 November 2022 13:52
Peter Colthup, a Second World War veteran with the Glider Pilot Regiment who celebrated his 100th birthday on Thursday, after he received the Dutch Liberation Medal and the Market Garden Medal, at his home in Whitstable, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Peter Colthup, a Second World War veteran with the Glider Pilot Regiment who celebrated his 100th birthday on Thursday, after he received the Dutch Liberation Medal and the Market Garden Medal, at his home in Whitstable, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)

A Second World War veteran who celebrated his 100th birthday on Thursday has been presented with two medals for his service in the Netherlands.

Peter Colthup served in the Glider Pilot Regiment and took part in Operation Market Garden in the Netherlands in September 1944.

On Friday, the day after his 100th birthday, he was surprised with the Dutch Liberation Medal and the Market Garden Medal by the Dutch Attache at his home in Whitstable, Kent.

Mr Colthup, originally from London, first joined the Essex Regiment as he was under 18 when he signed up to join the war effort.

He then joined the Glider Pilot Regiment “so he could sit down instead of carrying a heavy gun” and took part in Operation Market Garden, which attempted to create an Allied route into northern Germany over the River Rhine.

Friday’s medal presentation was carried out by Lieutenant Colonel Richard Piso of the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and organised by the Taxi Charity for Military Veterans.

When asked what it means to be presented with the medals, Mr Colthup said: “It’s marvellous, I’m very, very pleased, who’d think of me any more when there were thousands fighting?

“You can’t think about it all the time, it’s passed, it’s gone, but an occasion like this brings it all back – like the Battle of Arnhem.

It's wonderful being 100, I'm happy I made it, but what now? Being 101?

Peter Colthup

“I just thought today was going to be another day, I never thought it was going to be such an affair.

“It’s wonderful being 100, I’m happy I made it, but what now? Being 101?”

Mr Colthup also received a birthday telegram signed by both the King and Queen Consort – although at the beginning he “wasn’t quite sure who it was”.

Discussing what he wants younger people to understand about the Second World War, he said: “You want to be brave, you want to be someone, then the Army comes along, but you’re never told at school: never start a war.

“We were taught the soldiers are brave, marvellous people, they glorify war but they should not glorify war, they should say that war is stupid and ghastly.

“If you were taught that at the very beginning of life you might remember it.

“You’ve got to point out that it’s utter stupidity. You could have a lovely life on planet Earth, and instead you start killing each other.”

And when asked about the Russian war in Ukraine, Mr Colthup said: “Putin is a little nutcase isn’t he? He’s a psychological disaster. He needs to see a psychiatrist.”

