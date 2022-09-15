Jump to content

CAA imposes London and Windsor flying restrictions during Queen’s funeral

Exceptions include aircrafts flying from London City Airport, London Heathrow Airport, Royal Air Force Northolt and London Heliport.

Kara Kennedy
Thursday 15 September 2022 19:46
Flight restrictions will be in place over Windsor for during the Queen's funeral (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
Flight restrictions will be in place over Windsor for during the Queen’s funeral (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Flying restrictions have been imposed in central London and Windsor on Monday for the Queen’s funeral.

Between 6am and 8.59pm on September 19, no aircraft, including drones, are to fly below 2,500ft over the areas, where services will take place including a state funeral at Westminster Abbey and a committal service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The ban includes any small balloon, any kite weighing not more than two kilograms, any unmanned aircraft and any parachute including a parascending parachute or paramotor.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that it “decided that it is necessary in the interests of security” to bring in the measures.

Exceptions to the restricted flight plans include aircrafts flying from London City Airport, London Heathrow Airport, Royal Air Force Northolt and London Heliport.

Flights under the control of the National Police Air Service, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, the Helicopter Emergency Medical Services or the King’s Helicopter Flight will also be able to go ahead.

