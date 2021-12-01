Man charged with murder of father and daughter in north London

A man has been charged with the murder of a father and daughter in north London

Achilleas Costa 53, is alleged to have stabbed the pair to death at an address on Mayes Road in Wood Green on Sunday, November 28.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, December 1.

Metropolitan Police officers and paramedics were called to Mayes Road shortly after 9.30am after concerns were raised for the welfare of someone inside a property.

A forensic officer near the scene where a father and daughter were stabbed to death (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

The father, 61, and daughter, 31, were found unresponsive, having suffered stab wounds, and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification of the victims has yet to take place.

However, their family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Costa, of no fixed address, has been charged with two counts of murder.