Impatient Meerkats at London Zoo open entire advent calendar full of treats
The mischievous mob ignored the tradition of opening only a single door a day.
As the countdown to Christmas officially kicks off, impatient Meerkats at ZSL London Zoo have already opened their entire advent calendar.
Zookeepers gifted a specially-made festive calendar to the furry family filled with their favourite snack: crickets.
However, the mischievous mob ignored the tradition of opening only a single door a day and instead tore into their unique gift.
Zoo keeper Martin O’Sullivan said the Meerkats – Frank, Dracula, Penelope, Meko and Timone – had “great fun” foraging in their calendar and tucking into their tasty treats.
“It’s safe to say that patience isn’t a meerkat’s best quality,” he added.
“But who amongst us hasn’t opened a door or two a little early on their advent calendar over the years?”
