Impatient Meerkats at London Zoo open entire advent calendar full of treats

The mischievous mob ignored the tradition of opening only a single door a day.

Lottie Kilraine
Wednesday 01 December 2021 13:09
Zookeepers at the Zoo gifted a specially-made festive calendar to the furry family filled with their favourite snack – crickets (ZSL London Zoo/PA)
As the countdown to Christmas officially kicks off, impatient Meerkats at ZSL London Zoo have already opened their entire advent calendar.

Zookeepers gifted a specially-made festive calendar to the furry family filled with their favourite snack: crickets.

However, the mischievous mob ignored the tradition of opening only a single door a day and instead tore into their unique gift.

Zoo keeper Martin O’Sullivan said the Meerkats – Frank, Dracula, Penelope, Meko and Timone – had “great fun” foraging in their calendar and tucking into their tasty treats.

“It’s safe to say that patience isn’t a meerkat’s best quality,” he added.

“But who amongst us hasn’t opened a door or two a little early on their advent calendar over the years?”

Visitors can experience the Magic of Christmas at ZSL London Zoo, a series of festive-themed events for animal lovers, throughout December.

You can find out more at: www.zsl.org/magicofchristmas

