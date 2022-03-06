Woman escapes injury after pipe bomb explodes outside Londonderry house
A number of homes in the area were evacuated during the subsequent security alert.
A woman escaped injury when a pipe bomb partially exploded outside a house in Londonderry.
The device was found in the garden of the home in Lincoln Court in Derry on Sunday afternoon.
The woman had been inside the property.
PSNI Inspector Moyne said: “Ammunition Technical Officers were called to the scene to examine the object, which was located in the garden of a property, and declared it to be a viable pipe-bomb type device.
“The device appears to have partially exploded and has now been taken away for further examination.
“Thankfully, a woman who was in a property where the device was located was not injured. A number of people who were evacuated from their homes have now been allowed to return.
“This was a reckless attack and the consequences of it could have been devastating.
“Our investigation is under way to establish what happened, and I am appealing to anyone who has information as to who is responsible for this despicable attack to pick up the phone and tell us what you know.”
