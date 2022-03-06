Woman escapes injury after pipe bomb explodes outside Londonderry house

A woman escaped injury when a pipe bomb partially exploded outside a house in Londonderry.

The device was found in the garden of the home in Lincoln Court in Derry on Sunday afternoon.

The woman had been inside the property.

A number of homes in the area were evacuated during the subsequent security alert.

PSNI Inspector Moyne said: “Ammunition Technical Officers were called to the scene to examine the object, which was located in the garden of a property, and declared it to be a viable pipe-bomb type device.

“The device appears to have partially exploded and has now been taken away for further examination.

“Thankfully, a woman who was in a property where the device was located was not injured. A number of people who were evacuated from their homes have now been allowed to return.

“This was a reckless attack and the consequences of it could have been devastating.

“Our investigation is under way to establish what happened, and I am appealing to anyone who has information as to who is responsible for this despicable attack to pick up the phone and tell us what you know.”