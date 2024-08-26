Woman found dead in Londonderry flat named as Montserrat Martorell Elias

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Police investigating the murder of a woman in Londonderry have named her as Montserrat Martorell Elias.

A murder investigation was launched after the body of the 65-year-old was found following a “horrific” attack and a fire at a flat in the city.

Officers arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of murder and he was taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Firefighters attended the scene on Harvey Street after reports of a fire were received at 4.15am on Saturday.

The woman, who was found in the bedroom of the ground-floor flat, was pronounced dead at the scene.

I am aware of online speculation which is extremely unhelpful and deeply distressing to Ms Elias’ family, and would ask people to refrain from engaging in this Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly

Police said that the victim suffered a “horrific attack and sustained multiple injuries”.

Crews from NI Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a fire at the house, along with NI Ambulance Service and our officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “Our investigation is moving at a fast pace, and I continue to appeal to anyone who may have any information to contact detectives on 101

“Ms Elias was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“From our inquiries so far, we can tell you that the victim suffered a horrific attack and sustained multiple injuries.

“I am aware of online speculation which is extremely unhelpful and deeply distressing to Ms Elias’ family, and would ask people to refrain from engaging in this.

“We will investigate any posts online which could potentially prejudice judicial proceedings.”

Mr Kelly said that detectives are working at full pace to establish exactly what happened.

Mr Kelly made an earlier appeal: “At this stage, we are keen to speak with a white man, aged in his 30s, who was seen in the area wearing a grey jacket with hood up, blue jeans, trainers and a light coloured shirt between 1am and 2am,” he added.

“My thoughts at this time are first and foremost with Ms Elias’ family and friends in Spain, who are left trying to come to terms with their loss.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and inquiries are ongoing.

“I am continuing to appeal to anyone who may have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact detectives on 101.

“Please quote reference 225 24/08/24.”

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport