Theft of wreaths from war memorial in Londonderry investigated as ‘hate crime’

The theft of wreaths from a war memorial in Londonderry is being investigated by police as “sectarian hate crime”.

The wreaths were stolen from the Diamond War Memorial in the centre of Derry in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the theft, which is being treated as a sectarian hate crime, happened around 2.30am.

Chief Inspector Luke Moyne has urged anyone with information to speak to police.

“We are making inquiries, and we’re appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the Diamond area around this time, or who knows where the wreaths were taken, to contact us on 101 quoting 143 of 05/07/23,” he said.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

DUP MLA Gary Middleton said those involved in the theft of the poppy wreaths “demonstrate sectarian hatred and an ignorance of what the wreaths represent”.

“The names inscribed on the war memorial in Londonderry are from all traditions in the city. The wreaths laid there are in memory of all those who served regardless of their background,” he said.

“To steal or damage any wreath laid at such a memorial is an insult to all those who are commemorated on it.

“That those who engaged in this crime targeted only the poppy wreaths whilst leaving a laurel wreath untouched means they demonstrate not only their sectarian hatred, but their ignorance of what all those wreaths represent.

“Unfortunately, this is not the first time that such an incident has occurred. There is a continuing need for leadership within the city to spell out clearly that such actions are not acceptable and send out a very damaging message to all those who see the War Memorial as part of our shared history in Londonderry.”