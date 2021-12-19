What the papers say – December 19

Lord Frost quitting his post as Brexit minister breaks up the Omicron headlines on Sunday.

The “crisis” around Boris Johnson’s premiership has deepened after the resignation of his key ally, according to The Sunday Times.

The Mail on Sunday reports the move was prompted by Lord Frost’s growing “disillusionment” with the direction taken by the Government.

The story is also covered by The Sunday Telegraph, which says the Prime Minister is considering calling a third national lockdown beginning as soon as this week.

The Sunday Mirror reports Mr Johnson has been warned Covid hospital admissions could hit 3,000 per day in January, while The Observer cited official modelling as saying the daily number of infections could reach two million before the year ends.

Up to 50,000 doctors, nurses and other NHS staff could be out of action by Christmas Day as Omicron “rips through” the health sector’s staff, according to the Sunday People.

The Independent quotes Government scientists as telling the Prime Minister tougher restrictions are needed before January to prevent “considerable pressure” on the NHS.

An emergency Cobra meeting is being held on Sunday amid threats of rebellion from Tory backbenchers, reports the Sunday Express.

And the Daily Star Sunday carries the news that soap star Rose Ayling-Ellis has made history as the first deaf winner of Strictly Come Dancing and could be in for a windfall.