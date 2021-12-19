What the papers say – December 19

The front pages are again largely dominated by the latest updates on coronavirus, although political machinations are never far away.

Pa
Sunday 19 December 2021 07:30
What the papers say – December 19 (PA)
What the papers say – December 19 (PA)
(PA Archive)

Lord Frost quitting his post as Brexit minister breaks up the Omicron headlines on Sunday.

The “crisis” around Boris Johnson’s premiership has deepened after the resignation of his key ally, according to The Sunday Times.

The Mail on Sunday reports the move was prompted by Lord Frost’s growing “disillusionment” with the direction taken by the Government.

Recommended

The story is also covered by The Sunday Telegraph, which says the Prime Minister is considering calling a third national lockdown beginning as soon as this week.

The Sunday Mirror reports Mr Johnson has been warned Covid hospital admissions could hit 3,000 per day in January, while The Observer cited official modelling as saying the daily number of infections could reach two million before the year ends.

Up to 50,000 doctors, nurses and other NHS staff could be out of action by Christmas Day as Omicron “rips through” the health sector’s staff, according to the Sunday People.

The Independent quotes Government scientists as telling the Prime Minister tougher restrictions are needed before January to prevent “considerable pressure” on the NHS.

An emergency Cobra meeting is being held on Sunday amid threats of rebellion from Tory backbenchers, reports the Sunday Express.

Recommended

And the Daily Star Sunday carries the news that soap star Rose Ayling-Ellis has made history as the first deaf winner of Strictly Come Dancing and could be in for a windfall.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in