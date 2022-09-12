Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Wide-ranging guest list for service of thanksgiving

The guest list reflects the Queen’s interest in a wide range of organisations.

Lucinda Cameron
Monday 12 September 2022 14:52
Royal Archers stand in formation outside the service of prayer and reflection for the life of the Queen at St Giles’ Cathedral (Russell Cheyne/PA)
Royal Archers stand in formation outside the service of prayer and reflection for the life of the Queen at St Giles’ Cathedral (Russell Cheyne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Scotland’s First Minister and other politicians will join members of the royal family and people from all areas of public life at a service of thanksgiving for the Queen’s life.

The Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament Alison Johnstone, Lord Lieutenants of Scotland, council officials, members of the armed forces, war veterans, judiciary and consular officials will also be among those attending the event at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

The Queen was patron of a range of Scottish charities and among those invited to the service are representatives from Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, the Royal National MOD, the Royal Scottish National Orchestra and the Scottish Football Association.

The service is taking place in the centre of Edinburgh (Russell Cheyne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Representatives from the Royal Scottish Forestry Society, the Faculty of Advocates (Scotland) and the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society will also attend.

Recommended

The guest list also reflects the late monarch’s interest in a wide range of organisations throughout her reign and includes people involved in the arts, sports, educational and emergency services, faith groups and the media.

The Queen was the longest-serving patron of Forces Children Scotland and the organisation will also be represented at the service.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in