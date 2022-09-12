Wide-ranging guest list for service of thanksgiving
The guest list reflects the Queen’s interest in a wide range of organisations.
Scotland’s First Minister and other politicians will join members of the royal family and people from all areas of public life at a service of thanksgiving for the Queen’s life.
The Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament Alison Johnstone, Lord Lieutenants of Scotland, council officials, members of the armed forces, war veterans, judiciary and consular officials will also be among those attending the event at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.
The Queen was patron of a range of Scottish charities and among those invited to the service are representatives from Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, the Royal National MOD, the Royal Scottish National Orchestra and the Scottish Football Association.
Representatives from the Royal Scottish Forestry Society, the Faculty of Advocates (Scotland) and the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society will also attend.
The guest list also reflects the late monarch’s interest in a wide range of organisations throughout her reign and includes people involved in the arts, sports, educational and emergency services, faith groups and the media.
The Queen was the longest-serving patron of Forces Children Scotland and the organisation will also be represented at the service.
