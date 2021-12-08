How Princess Anne made Lorraine Kelly’s CBE ceremony ‘extra special’

The broadcaster was honoured for services to broadcasting, journalism and charity.

Wednesday 08 December 2021 16:55
Lorraine Kelly has been made a CBE (Steve Parsons/PA)
(PA Wire)

Lorraine Kelly swapped the television studio for more regal surrounds as she was honoured at Windsor Castle for her career and charity work.

Kelly, a staple on breakfast TV for decades, described being made a CBE for services to broadcasting, journalism and charity as a “fantastic” experience.

Being given the accolade by the Princess Royal was “extra special”, the presenter said, and they spoke about their mutual love of Scotland.

“She (Princess Anne) loves Scotland and supports Scottish rugby, very visibly with her tartan scarf on,” Kelly said.

“I think she genuinely loves Scotland and that was really nice and we just talked about that.”

Lorraine Kelly said she was delighted to receive the honour from the Princess Royal (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(PA Wire)

Asked about receiving the honour, she said: “It was fantastic. What’s been really lovely is meeting people today and hearing their stories, especially people who have been working at the front line and working for the NHS and all of that.

“It’s been really good. It’s been a beautiful day. It didn’t rain, which was rather lovely.

“And I was so pleased it was the Princess Royal, Princess Anne That made it even extra special.

“I’ve always admired her. She works incredibly hard.”

Kelly, who brought her cameraman husband Steve Smith with her for the ceremony on Wednesday afternoon, said she might have “a small sherry” to celebrate alongside her mother and daughter, but will keep it low-key as she has work in the morning.

After receiving her honour, Lorraine Kelly told how she is planning a quiet Christmas again this year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(PA Wire)

Her festive plans will also be quieter than usual amid the ongoing pandemic.

She said her Christmas last year was “very quiet”, adding: “And I think probably the same this year.

“We’re not going to have a big party this year. We normally try and do that for friends and neighbours. But really I think it’s better just to be on the safe side this year and stick with people that you know really well and try and sort of bring it back to basics in a way.”

Kelly’s on-screen break came in 1984 when she joined TV-am.

Since then, the Scot has become a familiar face on the small screen and has presented her hugely popular daily talk show Lorraine since 2010.

