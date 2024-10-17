Former Wet Wet Wet star Marti Pellow performs at cancer centre

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Former Wet Wet Wet star Marti Pellow has performed the band’s hits at a cancer centre in the hospital where his late father was diagnosed.

Pellow, 59, put on a special performance for patients and staff at the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre in Glasgow in the public cafe.

The Clydebank-born star has released a new version of the band’s hit 1994 single, Love Is All Around, as part of a campaign with ITV’s Lorraine Kelly to raise awareness of breast cancer symptoms and to encourage early detection.

The proceeds will go to Breast Cancer Awareness UK.

During the performance on Thursday, he was joined by former patient, Mairi Milne, 55, from Bridge of Weir, Renfrewshire, who sings on the track as part of a choir of women who discovered they had breast cancer after watching Lorraine’s chat show.

Marti also met patients who are undergoing treatment in the radiotherapy department and Macmillan Day Bed Unit, as well as staff members who support them at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde’s Gartnavel campus.

Former patient Gillian Shirreffs, 54, from the west end of Glasgow, gave him a signed copy of her book, which was written before her breast cancer diagnosis in August 2021. The proceeds of the book, Brodie, will go to the Beatson Cancer Charity.

In 2014, Marti’s father, John McLachlan, died at the age of 79 at his home in Dalmuir, Clydebank, after a year-long cancer battle.

Marti said: “This is a very special place with such a big catchment area for the whole of the west of Scotland for people receiving treatment. Since I’ve come in the door I’ve been met with so many smiles and hugs.

“It’s quite poignant because my father was given his diagnosis here. I’ve always driven by and when I look at it it makes me think of my father.

“If there’s anything there that’s not your normal, go and get it checked. There’s a good chance there’s nothing wrong with you but it’s important to be aware and get checked if there are changes.

“The beautiful thing about this is that we are giving the message through the gift of song, and that’s what makes it special and so powerful.”

Lorraine’s Change and Check campaign encourages women to check their breasts for changes and stresses the importance of seeing a GP if they notice anything unusual, and was launched six years ago.

Last year’s campaign single with Joss Stone, Golden, reached number one in the charts.

Cathy Hutchison, cancer consultant nurse at the Beatson, said: “We were delighted to welcome Marti to the Beatson today, where patients and staff were able to meet him and enjoy a special performance.

“Having someone of his profile highlight the importance of routine checks and screening for breast cancer is invaluable.

“We’re grateful to Marti for coming along and helping to raise awareness of the work we do here at the Beatson.”