In Pictures: 95th Academy Award arrivals

Stars have begun to arrive for the 95th Academy Awards, the biggest night in the show business calendar.

Famous faces including Florence Pugh, Brendan Fraser, Angela Bassett all descended on the event’s carpet which, in a departure from previous years, is the colour of champagne.

Here PA takes a look at the elegant black outfits, neutral tones and dramatic trains dominating the carpet so far: