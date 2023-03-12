Jump to content

In Pictures: 95th Academy Award arrivals

Stars descended on the event’s carpet which, in a departure from previous years, is the colour of champagne.

Ellie Iorizzo
Sunday 12 March 2023 23:11
Florence Pugh arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)
Florence Pugh arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)
(AP)

Stars have begun to arrive for the 95th Academy Awards, the biggest night in the show business calendar.

Famous faces including Florence Pugh, Brendan Fraser, Angela Bassett all descended on the event’s carpet which, in a departure from previous years, is the colour of champagne.

Here PA takes a look at the elegant black outfits, neutral tones and dramatic trains dominating the carpet so far:

