Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit people affected by Los Angeles wildfires

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have visited a meal distribution site for people affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

Harry and Meghan were filmed by local news outlet Fox 11 on Friday and were seen hugging people and speaking to emergency crews at the Pasadena Community Centre in Los Angeles.

The couple also met Victor Gordo, mayor of Pasadena, and in the footage they are seen speaking to World Central Kitchen (WCK) founder chef Jose Andres.

WCK has pop-up locations around California, including at the Pasadena Community Centre, where the public and emergency crews can get free hot meals in the wake of the wildfires, its website says.

The Archewell Foundation, Harry and Meghan’s charity, has partnered with WCK for a number of years.

Meghan was also photographed speaking to Doug Goodwin, whose home was destroyed in the wildfires.

The series of major fires have killed at least 11 people, ravaged communities and caused thousands to flee their properties.

Harry and Meghan live in Montecito, near Santa Barbara, some 90 miles from Los Angeles.

It is believed the couple have donated clothing, children’s items and other essential supplies for people affected by the fires.

They also invited friends and loved ones who had been forced to evacuate into their home, it is understood.

On Thursday they recommended a list of fire service charities, animal groups and other initiatives to support.

They said on their website: “In the last few days, wildfires in southern California have raged through neighbourhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centres, and so much more – affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life.”

They added: “If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate, and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do.

“Be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbours to see if they need help evacuating.

“Some families and people have been left with nothing. Please consider donating clothing, children’s toys and other essentials. The American Red Cross is on the ground helping those in need.”