Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Estimated £5.3m Wednesday jackpot after no player scoops lottery top prize

No ticket-holders matched all six main numbers or five numbers and the bonus ball.

Sam Hall
Saturday 19 November 2022 21:35
No player won Saturday’s Lottery jackpot (PA)
No player won Saturday’s Lottery jackpot (PA)
(PA Archive)

Wednesday’s lottery jackpot will be an estimated £5.3 million after no player scooped Saturday’s top prize.

No ticket-holders matched all six main numbers or five numbers and the bonus ball.

There were 77 players who each won £1,750 after matching five of the six numbers.

The winning Lotto numbers were 05, 17, 20, 30, 39, 49 and the bonus number was 59.

Set of balls 11 and draw machine Arthur were used.

Recommended

There were no players who matched all five numbers to win the Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, but nine matched four numbers to claim £13,000.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 11, 12, 17, 29, 34 and the Thunderball number was 08.

No-one scooped the £500,000 top prize, but one player won £5,000 for matching five numbers.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in