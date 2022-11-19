Estimated £5.3m Wednesday jackpot after no player scoops lottery top prize
No ticket-holders matched all six main numbers or five numbers and the bonus ball.
Wednesday’s lottery jackpot will be an estimated £5.3 million after no player scooped Saturday’s top prize.
There were 77 players who each won £1,750 after matching five of the six numbers.
The winning Lotto numbers were 05, 17, 20, 30, 39, 49 and the bonus number was 59.
Set of balls 11 and draw machine Arthur were used.
There were no players who matched all five numbers to win the Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, but nine matched four numbers to claim £13,000.
The winning Thunderball numbers were 11, 12, 17, 29, 34 and the Thunderball number was 08.
No-one scooped the £500,000 top prize, but one player won £5,000 for matching five numbers.
