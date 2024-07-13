Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot estimated at £5.3m after no player scoops top prize

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Wednesday’s lottery jackpot will be an estimated £5.3 million after no players scooped the top prize in Saturday’s draw.

The winning Lotto numbers were 22, 27, 37, 38, 49 and 51 while the bonus number was 59.

No player matched all six main numbers, meaning the jackpot was missed.

However, two lucky ticket holders won £1 million each after matching five of the six numbers as well as the bonus ball.

Set of balls seven and draw machine Arthur were used.

The £350,000 top prize for Lotto HotPicks also went unclaimed as no-one matched all five numbers, which are the same as in the Lotto draw.

Four players won £13,000 by matching four of the five numbers.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 01, 22, 27, 28, 36 and the Thunderball was 08.

One lucky player won £500,000 after matching all five numbers plus the Thunderball.