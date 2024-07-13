Jump to content

Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot estimated at £5.3m after no player scoops top prize

The winning Lotto numbers were 22, 27, 37, 38, 49, 51 and the bonus number was 59.

Piers Mucklejohn
Saturday 13 July 2024 21:37
No-one matched all six main numbers, meaning the jackpot was missed (Andrew Milligan/PA)
No-one matched all six main numbers, meaning the jackpot was missed (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Archive)

Wednesday’s lottery jackpot will be an estimated £5.3 million after no players scooped the top prize in Saturday’s draw.

The winning Lotto numbers were 22, 27, 37, 38, 49 and 51 while the bonus number was 59.

No player matched all six main numbers, meaning the jackpot was missed.

However, two lucky ticket holders won £1 million each after matching five of the six numbers as well as the bonus ball.

Set of balls seven and draw machine Arthur were used.

The £350,000 top prize for Lotto HotPicks also went unclaimed as no-one matched all five numbers, which are the same as in the Lotto draw.

Four players won £13,000 by matching four of the five numbers.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 01, 22, 27, 28, 36 and the Thunderball was 08.

One lucky player won £500,000 after matching all five numbers plus the Thunderball.

