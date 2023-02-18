Wednesday’s jackpot an estimated £5.3 million after no Saturday winner

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wednesday’s lottery jackpot is an estimated £5.3 million after no player scooped the top prize on Saturday.

The winning Lotto numbers were 09, 35, 49, 52, 53, 58 – and the bonus ball was 29.

Set of balls 2 and draw machine Guinevere were used.

No one matched all six main numbers to win the jackpot but three ticket-holders matched five out of six along with the bonus ball to bag £1 million each.

Some 46 players got five out of six alone to win £1,750 each.

There was no winner of the top prize of £350,000 in the Lotto HotPicks, which had the same numbers as for the Lotto draw.

But two players matched four out of five numbers to scoop £13,000 each.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 05, 11, 19, 34, 36 and the Thunderball number was 06.

No players matched five numbers plus the Thunderball to bag the top prize, but one matched five to scoop £5,000.