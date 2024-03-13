Jump to content

Saturday Lotto jackpot estimated at £7.5m after no-one wins top Wednesday prize

Wednesday’s winning Lotto numbers were 24, 26, 28, 34, 35 and 37.

Pa
Wednesday 13 March 2024 23:58
(Yui Mok/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

Saturday’s Lotto jackpot is an estimated £7.5 million after no ticket-holders matched all six main numbers in Wednesday’s draw.

One player matched five of the six numbers and the bonus to win £1 million, while 32 people matched five of six to get £1,750 each.

The winning Lotto numbers were 24, 26, 28, 34, 35 and 37, and the bonus number was 48.

Set of balls nine and draw machine Lancelot were used.

No-one matched five of five numbers in Lotto HotPicks to win £350,000.

A total of 11 players matched four of five numbers – which are the same as for the Lotto draw – to win £13,000 each.

No players scooped the £500,000 Thunderball prize for matching five numbers and the Thunderball.

Two ticket-holders matched five numbers to win £5,000.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 07, 08, 21, 24 and 29, and the Thunderball was 09.

