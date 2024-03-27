Saturday’s Lotto jackpot estimated at £4m after no mid-week winners

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Saturday’s lottery jackpot will be an estimated £4 million after no players scooped the top prize in Wednesday’s draw.

The winning Lotto numbers were 01, 03, 22, 27, 42 and 48, while the bonus number was 09.

No-one matched all six main numbers, meaning the jackpot was missed.

However, four players scooped £1 million each after matching five of the six numbers plus the bonus.

Set of balls 11 and draw machine Guinevere were used.

Likewise, no-one matched all five numbers for Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, to take home the £350,000 top prize.

One ticket holder won £13,000 by matching four of the five numbers.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 11, 13, 26, 33 and 35, and the Thunderball was 03.

No ticket holders won £500,000 by matching all five numbers plus the Thunderball.

Three players did match all five regular numbers, earning them £5,000 each.