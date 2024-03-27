Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Saturday’s Lotto jackpot estimated at £4m after no mid-week winners

Four players scooped £1 million each after matching five of the six numbers plus the bonus in the Lotto draw.

Harry Stedman
Wednesday 27 March 2024 21:59
(Yui Mok/PA Archive)
(Yui Mok/PA Archive)
(PA Archive)

Saturday’s lottery jackpot will be an estimated £4 million after no players scooped the top prize in Wednesday’s draw.

The winning Lotto numbers were 01, 03, 22, 27, 42 and 48, while the bonus number was 09.

No-one matched all six main numbers, meaning the jackpot was missed.

However, four players scooped £1 million each after matching five of the six numbers plus the bonus.

Set of balls 11 and draw machine Guinevere were used.

Likewise, no-one matched all five numbers for Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, to take home the £350,000 top prize.

One ticket holder won £13,000 by matching four of the five numbers.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 11, 13, 26, 33 and 35, and the Thunderball was 03.

No ticket holders won £500,000 by matching all five numbers plus the Thunderball.

Three players did match all five regular numbers, earning them £5,000 each.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in