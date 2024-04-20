Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot estimated at £5m after no player scoops top prize

PA Reporter
Saturday 20 April 2024 21:25
Wednesday’s lottery jackpot will be an estimated £5 million after no players scooped the top prize in Saturday’s draw.

No-one matched all six main numbers, meaning the jackpot was missed.

However, 44 people won £1,750 after matching five of the six numbers.

Set of balls 3 and draw machine Guinevere were used.

Likewise, no-one matched all five numbers for Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, to take home the £350,000 top prize.

Three ticket holders won £13,000 by matching four of the five numbers.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 12, 18, 21, 25, 38 and the Thunderball was 14.

No ticket holders won £500,000 by matching all five numbers plus the Thunderball.

Four players did match all five regular numbers, winning them £5,000 each.

