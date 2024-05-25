Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot estimated at £5.2m after no weekend winners

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Wednesday’s Lottery jackpot will be an estimated £5.2 million after no players won Saturday’s top prize.

The winning Lotto numbers were 06, 28, 30, 40, 53 and 58, while the bonus number was 13.

No players matched all six main numbers, meaning the jackpot was missed.

However, two players took home £1 million each after matching five of the six numbers plus the bonus ball.

Set of balls four and draw machine Guinevere were used.

In Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, one ticket holder matched all five numbers and won the £350,000 top prize.

Two more players also won £13,000 each by matching four of the five numbers.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 03, 05, 13, 16 and 36, and the Thunderball was 01.

No ticket holders won £500,000 by matching all five numbers plus the Thunderball.

Five players matched all five regular numbers, which earned them £5,000 each.