Claim received for £7.2m Lotto jackpot

A lucky player has come forward to claim a Lotto jackpot of more than £7.2 million following Saturday’s draw.

A single ticket-holder has claimed the top prize of £7,233,404, Allwyn – the operator of The National Lottery – said on Thursday.

The winning player matched all six main numbers; which were 09, 19, 22, 41, 55 and 58 – while the bonus number was 44.

The Lotto claim will now go through the usual process of validation before any prize is paid out at an appointment with one of The National Lottery’s winners’ advisers.

Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket-holder will decide whether or not to go public and share their news.

This comes after a single player scooped the entire £15 million jackpot earlier this month in the Lotto Must Be Won draw.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said, “We’re so excited that this incredible Lotto jackpot prize has now been claimed.

“This ticket-holder was certainly keeping us on our toes by waiting a few days before coming forward, but now that they have made their claim the possibilities for this lucky ticket-holder with a whopping £7.2 million in their bank account are endless.”

“We will now focus on supporting this latest Lotto jackpot-winning ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win.”