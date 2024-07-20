Single ticket holder scoops Saturday’s £7.2m Lotto jackpot

Jump to content

PA Reporter
Saturday 20 July 2024 21:45
The Lotto jackpot was £7.2 million (PA)

A single ticket holder has won the £7.2 million jackpot in Saturday’s Lotto draw.

The winning Lotto numbers were 09, 19, 22, 41, 55 and 58, while the bonus number was 44.

The jackpot winner matched all six main numbers to take the large sum, but no players matched five numbers plus the bonus ball to win the £1 million prize.

Set of balls 5 and draw machine Merlin were used.

Wednesday’s estimated jackpot will now be £2 million.

No players matched all five numbers in Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw.

However, six players won £13,000 each after they managed to match four numbers.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 12, 13, 14, 16 and 18, while the Thunderball number was 03.

No one matched all five numbers plus the Thunderball to scoop the £500,000 top prize, but five ticket holders matched all five regular numbers to win £5,000.

