Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot estimated at £5.2m after no weekend winners

One ticketholder did win £1 million after matching five of the six Lotto numbers plus the bonus ball.

Harry Stedman
Saturday 27 July 2024 22:19
No players matched all six numbers (Yui Mok/PA Archive)
No players matched all six numbers (Yui Mok/PA Archive)

Wednesday’s Lottery jackpot will be an estimated £5.2 million after no players won Saturday’s top prize.

The winning Lotto numbers were 03, 25, 27, 33, 40 and 45, while the bonus number was 58.

No players matched all six main numbers, meaning the jackpot was missed.

However, one ticketholder did win £1 million after matching five of the six numbers plus the bonus ball.

Set of balls six and draw machine Merlin were used.

In Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, no players matched all five numbers and won the £350,000 top prize.

Three players won £13,000 each by matching four of the five numbers.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 06, 11, 18, 33 and 38, and the Thunderball was 13.

No ticket holders won £500,000 by matching all five numbers plus the Thunderball.

But three players matched all five regular numbers, which earned them £5,000 each.

