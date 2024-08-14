Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Lotto ticket holder wins £5.2 million jackpot

Another player scooped £1 million in the draw.

Harry Stedman
Wednesday 14 August 2024 23:24
Two players became millionaires in Wednesday’s Lotto draw (Yui Mok/PA Archive)
Two players became millionaires in Wednesday’s Lotto draw (Yui Mok/PA Archive) (PA Archive)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A single ticket holder has won the £5.2 million jackpot in Wednesday’s Lotto draw.

Another player scooped £1 million, and players have been urged to check their tickets and call in to claim the top prize.

The winning Lotto numbers were 07, 15, 30, 36, 45 and 48 while the bonus number was 27.

The jackpot winner matched all six main numbers to take the £5,262,943 sum, while one player matched five numbers plus the bonus ball to become a millionaire.

Set of balls 5 and draw machine Merlin were used.

Saturday’s estimated jackpot will be £3.8 million.

No players matched all five numbers in Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw.

However, five players won £13,000 each after they managed to match four numbers.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 11, 15, 16, 17 and 28 while the Thunderball was 10.

No-one matched all five numbers plus the Thunderball to scoop the £500,000 top prize, but one ticket holder matched all five regular numbers to win £5,000.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in