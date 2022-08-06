Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Lucky ticket-holder scoops £20 million Lotto jackpot

Set of balls seven and draw machine Arthur were used.

PA Reporter
Saturday 06 August 2022 22:46
(PA)
(PA)
(PA Archive)

One lucky Lotto ticket-holder has won Saturday’s £20 million jackpot.

They scooped the top prize in the special “Must Be Won” jackpot game by matching all six main numbers.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, the National Lottery senior winners’ adviser, urged all players to check their tickets and to get in touch if they are the lucky winner.

Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot is an estimated £2 million.

Recommended

Saturday’s winning Lotto numbers were 14, 15, 31, 41, 44, 45 and the bonus number was 20.

Set of balls seven and draw machine Arthur were used.

No ticket-holders matched five numbers and the bonus ball to win £1 million.

There were 95 players who each won £1,750 after matching five of the six numbers.

No players matched all five numbers to win £350,000 in Saturday’s Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, but two matched four numbers to claim £13,000.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 05, 21, 27, 29, 33 and the Thunderball was 05.

There were no ticket holders who scooped the £500,000 top prize by matching five numbers and the Thunderball – while four players won £5,000 for matching five numbers.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in