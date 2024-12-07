Single ticket holder bags Saturday’s £7.3 million Lotto jackpot
Players have been urged to check their tickets and call in to claim the top prize.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A single ticket holder has won the £7.3 million jackpot prize in Saturday’s Lotto draw.
Three more players bagged £1 million each in the draw, and people have been urged to check their tickets and call in to claim the top prize.
The winning Lotto numbers were 09, 12, 14, 26, 35 and 42 while the bonus number was 18.
The jackpot winner matched all six main numbers to take home the £7,389,095 sum while three players matched five of the numbers plus the bonus ball to become millionaires.
Set of balls 10 and draw machine Guinevere were used.
Wednesday’s estimated jackpot will be £2 million.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, operator of the National Lottery, said: “Amazing news, one lucky ticket-holder has won tonight’s £7.3m Lotto jackpot.
“This exciting news comes after a very lucky November for Lotto players, with three jackpot winners across the month.
“Let’s see if December turns out to be even luckier.”
No players matched all five numbers in Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw.
However, 10 ticket holders won £13,000 each after they managed to match four numbers.
The winning Thunderball numbers were 05, 08, 13, 25 and 29 while the Thunderball was 12.
No-one matched all five numbers plus the Thunderball to scoop the £500,000 top prize but 17 players matched all five regular numbers to take home £5,000.