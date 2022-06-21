Royal family sends birthday wishes to William as duke turns 40

The second in line to the throne, who was born on June 21 1982, is celebrating his milestone on Tuesday.

Laura Elston
Tuesday 21 June 2022 10:37
The royal family (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The royal family has wished the Duke of Cambridge a happy 40th birthday, sharing photos of his major milestones.

William was pictured on the monarchy’s official Twitter account as a newborn, after his university graduation, at Sandhurst, as a Search and Rescue helicopter pilot and on his wedding day with the Duchess of Cambridge.

Following a message reading “Happy Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge!” William was also shown surrounded by his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in a snapshot recently released for Father’s Day.

The account also highlighted the second in line to the throne’s charity work and his focus on the environment, young people and mental health.

William and Kate will reportedly hold a joint 40th party in the summer after the duchess’s birthday celebrations in January were cancelled due to rising Covid cases, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall’s Twitter account also wished William a “very happy 40th birthday!”

Clarence House’s account shared photographs of Charles holding newborn William outside the Lindo Wing, the pair on a ski-lift together, on the Palace balcony with the royal family, and William with his arm round Charles.

The duke has set out his key birthday as a turning point, pledging more help for those who are struggling.

He vowed to continue to raise the issue of homelessness in an article for the Big Issue, after taking on a stint as a seller of the magazine on the streets of London earlier this month.

The Duke of Cambridge selling the Big Issue in London (Andy Parsons/The Big Issue/PA)
“I have always believed in using my platform to help tell those stories and to bring attention and action to those who are struggling,” he said.

“I plan to do that now I’m turning 40, even more than I have in the past.

“So, for my part, I commit to continue doing what I can to shine a spotlight on this solvable issue not just today, but in the months and years to come.”

