Louis shares cuddle with Charles as he sits on his grandpa’s lap

Playful Prince Louis shared a sweet moment with his grandpa the Prince of Wales as he sat on Charles’ lap during the Jubilee Pageant.

Heir to the throne Charles rocked him from side to side in time to the music and pointed out scenes as the parade passed by the royal box on the final day of the celebrations.

Prince Louis sits on his grandpa's lap

The spirited four-year-old youngster enjoyed himself during the show, roaring, clenching his hands into pretend claws, covering his eyes, waving his hands in the air, standing on his seat, wriggling around and sticking his finger in his ear.

Playing musical chairs, he left his seat, made his way to sit on William’s lap and then Charles’, who held his grandson close, with his hands around his waist.

Prince Louis stands on his seat

But Louis was soon on the move, and headed back to his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge.

At times the prince, in a white peter pan collared shirt and blue shorts, sucked his thumb and tapped his hand on his knee.

Louis enjoying the show as Mia Tindall watches his antics

Former rugby player Mike Tindall, who was sat in the row behind, joked he was making sure he was keeping a close eye on the little royal.

Tindall gestured and pointed to his own eyes and then at Louis’ as Kate chuckled at their interaction.

Mike Tindall jokes with Louis

The prince had delighted royal fans by stealing the show on the balcony on Thursday after Trooping The Colour.

He let out a howl and covered his ears during the flypast, and his “Gan Gan” the Queen sweetly interacted with her great-grandson, leaning down to chat to him and point out the planes.

Louis sat next to his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge

He returned to the balcony on Sunday for the finale as the Queen made a balcony appearance to round of the celebrations, joining his siblings for the historic moment.

The royal family at the Jubilee finale

Louis waved both his hands and joined in the national anthem.