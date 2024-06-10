Prince Louis advises England squad to eat double portions to win the Euros

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Prince of Wales visited the England men’s football team to wish them good luck, sharing advice from Prince Louis to “eat twice the amount” during their bid for Euro 2024 glory.

William, president of the FA, travelled to St George’s Park, England’s national football centre in Burton upon Trent, on Monday, to meet the squad and head coach Gareth Southgate.

In a rallying speech to the players, the prince said: “I was on the school run this morning with the children and I said ‘What shall I say to the England team today?’.

“The best bit of advice I got to ask you was to eat twice the amount you normally would eat.

“So I then had visions of all of you running around with massive great tummies and loads of stitches on the pitch so I think maybe take my youngest’s advice with a pinch of salt.”

England captain Harry Kane jokingly said of Louis’ advice: “We’ve got to be careful with that one. I don’t think our nutritionist will be happy with that.”

Heir to the throne William was there to present shirts to each of the 26 players selected for the Euro 2024 team and hear from Southgate about their preparations for the tournament.

The prince shook hands with Southgate, remarking how “in a few hours” the squad was “getting ready to go” and head to Germany.

The prince told the whole squad he “will be watching every single game” in the Euros tournament.

William said: “Tournament football is a big deal. All of you have had fantastic seasons, I’ve seen every single one of you play this season.

“As some of you know way better than anyone else in this room, tournament football is brutal. It requires a lot more than you’ve already given.

“It’s going to be difficult, it’s going to be fun, it’s going to be challenging, it’s going to be everything that you ever dreamed of wearing that England shirt

“You’re a unit, you fight for each other, you play for each other”.

England, who were beaten 1-0 by Iceland in their final warm-up friendly on Friday, are preparing for their Group C opener against Serbia on Sunday.

Speaking about the loss to Iceland, Kane said the team will debrief about the game on Monday or Tuesday when they arrive in Germany.

He said: “Of course we were disappointed after that game. I’m sure we will look back at the game where we can improve.

“No one ever likes losing but we want to get on with it. The morale is good.”

Schoolchildren from across the Midlands were invited to St George’s Park to attend a festival of football featuring friendly fixtures, to mark England’s send-off.

Abhijey, 10, who came with his school peers to play football and meet William and the England players said he “never thought” that they would visit, but it was a “good surprise”.

The children applauded as the prince arrived onto the pitches with Kane, former Lioness Jill Scott and current England striker Ollie Watkins.

Speaking to the children, William said he “could never score” when playing football and preferred to stay defence.

William is a passionate Aston Villa fan who often takes his son Prince George to see games.

The England Men’s team reached the final of Euro 2020 only to lose on penalties to Italy, while they were eliminated by France in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup.

The Uefa Euro 2024 tournament begins in Germany on Friday.