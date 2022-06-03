Queen’s ‘first chance to meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet at Windsor’

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the monarch were in Windsor, it could have been the first time Lilibet met her great-grandmother.

Danielle Desouza
Friday 03 June 2022 11:22
The Queen symbolically leads the lighting of the principal jubilee beacon at Windsor Castle, as part of a chain of more than 3,500 flaming tributes to her 70-year-reign, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Queen symbolically leads the lighting of the principal jubilee beacon at Windsor Castle, as part of a chain of more than 3,500 flaming tributes to her 70-year-reign, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations (Steve Parsons/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Queen would have had her first chance to meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet on Thursday evening, according to a royal commentator.

Platinum Jubilee celebrations commenced on Thursday, with Trooping the Colour and the lighting of beacons across the UK.

Royals graced the balcony at Buckingham Palace and included the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children – with Prince Louis making quite an impression with his facial expressions.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a more low-profile appearance, with only a few photos, taken through a window at Horse Guards Parade during Trooping the Colour, showing them interacting with children.

Omid Scobie, author of Finding Freedom, told BBC Breakfast that the Sussexes have a “warm and close” relationship with the Queen and that as the couple and the monarch were in Windsor on Thursday evening, it could have been the first time Lilibet met her great-grandmother.

Recommended

Lilibet, who was named in honour of the Queen, will celebrate her first birthday on Saturday, and the trip is the youngster’s first to the UK.

He said: “I think people are expecting some sort of big birthday extravagant event that we’re going to see photographs from. From what I’m told, we shouldn’t expect anything.

“Those moments with Lilibet are very much private between them and the Queen and of course we know how much she’s been looking forward to it.

“They’ve been held back by a pandemic. Of course the times that Harry has been here it’s just been by himself for quite sombre occasions. And so this really was the first time.

“Of course we know the Queen went back to Windsor Castle yesterday, the couple went back to Windsor as well where they’re staying at Frogmore Cottage.

“So that would have been the first moment or the first chance for her to meet her namesake.”

Wellwishers wait for the arrival of the royal family ahead of the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s (Daniel Leal/PA)
(PA Wire)

Harry and Meghan attended the St Paul’s thanksgiving occasion on Friday, with the theme of public service at the heart of the event.

The Queen will not be present after she experienced “discomfort” during Thursday’s celebrations.

Recommended

Mr Scobie added in his discussion on BBC Breakfast: “I spoke with people close to the couple… who said that they want to be as low profile as possible during this trip.

“It’s almost hard to believe, but I think yesterday Trooping the Colour was a great example. We didn’t really catch sight of them on TV cameras.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in