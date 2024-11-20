Transport Secretary promises ‘vision-led approach’ for project funding

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Assessments of which transport projects should receive Government funding will be overhauled to focus on a “vision-led approach”, a Cabinet minister said.

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said the switch could have “a lasting impact on transport for decades to come”.

Governments have often been accused of basing transport funding decisions on how much money is expected to be generated by a project, which can often lead to regional disparities favouring south-east England.

Getting this right will rev up transport as an engine for social mobility Louise Haigh, Transport Secretary

In a speech at the New Statesman Politics Live event in Westminster, Ms Haigh said transport infrastructure should be used to “drive the type of outcomes we want to see” – such as more jobs, improved access to education and healthier communities – but that is “often not how we’ve used appraisal information”.

She continued: “That will change. I want to move to a vision-led approach to planning infrastructure, where we work together to consider the type of places we want to live and work, the different ways people want to travel, the deprived communities we want to support the most, and design transport systems that enable those outcomes.

“Getting this right will rev up transport as an engine for social mobility and economic growth, and ensure the decisions we take create more opportunity, for more people, in more places.”

Ms Haigh went on to say “the work to rebuild and renew Britain has begun”.

She admitted that “change won’t come easy, nor will it happen overnight” but echoed the words of Baroness Castle, who was Labour MP for Blackburn from 1945 to 1979, adding: “In politics, guts is all.”