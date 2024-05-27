Jump to content

Tory MP Lucy Allan suspended for endorsing Reform UK candidate

The Telford MP is standing down at the General Election and has given her support to the Reform candidate rather than the Conservative one.

David Hughes
Monday 27 May 2024 17:06
Lucy Allan, MP for Telford, who has been suspended for backing the Reform UK candidate in her seat (UK Parliament/PA)
Tory MP Lucy Allan has been suspended with immediate effect after endorsing the Reform UK candidate standing in the seat she is vacating.

Ms Allan is standing down in Telford and publicly gave her support to Reform’s Alan Adams rather than Conservative Hannah Campbell.

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “Lucy Allan has been suspended from the party with immediate effect.

“The people of Telford now have the chance to vote for a dedicated and hardworking new candidate who will put Telford first. A vote for Reform is a vote for Keir Starmer.”

